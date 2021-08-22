CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,599,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises approximately 3.0% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $137,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,412,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,413,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,847,000 after buying an additional 46,848 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $92.66. 1,183,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,644. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.93.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.