Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

CELC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Celcuity stock opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 27.51 and a current ratio of 27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.47. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73). Analysts predict that Celcuity will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELC. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. 24.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

