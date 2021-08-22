Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

CLLS opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $566.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $34.71.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cellectis by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 76.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

