Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.
CLLS opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $566.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $34.71.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cellectis by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 76.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.10% of the company’s stock.
About Cellectis
Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.