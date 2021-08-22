Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of CLLNY stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.84. Cellnex Telecom has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $37.06.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

