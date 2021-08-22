Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Upgraded at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $5.75 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.72.

CDEV opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 6.56. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,479,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 860.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 712,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 638,336 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

