CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $57.00. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

CF Industries stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,079,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in CF Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 43,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in CF Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 19.1% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 25,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in CF Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 85,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

