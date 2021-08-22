ChainX Price Reaches $5.21 on Top Exchanges (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. ChainX has a total market cap of $57.56 million and $1.91 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for about $5.21 or 0.00010693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChainX has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00055760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.42 or 0.00130152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.10 or 0.00158221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,630.55 or 0.99797242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.71 or 0.00918768 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.99 or 0.06612005 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,046,275 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

