Chapman Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,097 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 60,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 44,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,562,000 after acquiring an additional 124,122 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,284,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,414,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

