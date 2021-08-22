Charter Court Financial Services Grp (LON:CCFS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $295.00

Charter Court Financial Services Grp PLC (LON:CCFS)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 295 ($3.85) and traded as low as GBX 295 ($3.85). Charter Court Financial Services Grp shares last traded at GBX 295 ($3.85), with a volume of 8,200 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £713.62 million and a PE ratio of 6.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 295. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.74.

About Charter Court Financial Services Grp (LON:CCFS)

Charter Court Financial Services Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage lending and deposit taking activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Buy to Let, Residential Lending, Short Term Lending, Second Charge Lending, and Other segments. The company offers long term first charge loans to landlords and owner-occupiers; short term bridging finance to owner-occupiers, landlords, and property developers; long term second charge loans; and treasury and third party mortgage services.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Court Financial Services Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Court Financial Services Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.