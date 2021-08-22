Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,712 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 82.9% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $680.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $667.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $673.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.88 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,082,117 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

