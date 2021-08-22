Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $601,000 Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alteryx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 94.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth approximately $441,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Alteryx by 69.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alteryx alerts:

AYX stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.63. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $154.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.73.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $577,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,542. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.