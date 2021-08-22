Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LDSVF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

OTCMKTS LDSVF opened at $11,100.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10,442.34. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12-month low of $7,865.95 and a 12-month high of $11,561.26.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

