Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,555 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $27,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 64.1% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,765,000 after buying an additional 2,982,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,808,000 after buying an additional 1,085,289 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 123.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,723,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,283,000 after buying an additional 951,830 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 28.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $186,419,000 after buying an additional 719,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $205,286.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $105,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,599 shares of company stock worth $3,132,672 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,361,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

