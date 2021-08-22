Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.94 Billion

Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will report $42.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.49 billion and the lowest is $42.61 billion. Cigna posted sales of $40.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year sales of $169.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.48 billion to $171.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $179.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $177.72 billion to $180.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.16.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $288,753,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,785,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $452,612,000 after purchasing an additional 815,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 664.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,160,000 after purchasing an additional 536,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock traded up $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $207.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,722. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.