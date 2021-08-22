Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $395.44.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 34.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 12.2% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 41.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 79.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,374,000 after buying an additional 44,478 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 37.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $391.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $383.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas has a one year low of $307.65 and a one year high of $396.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

