Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $228,000.

PZC opened at $11.49 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

