Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Cypress Environmental Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cypress Environmental Partners during the first quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CELP opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16. Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative return on equity of 5,487.48% and a negative net margin of 3.34%.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.

