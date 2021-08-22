Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 29,300 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BVXV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVXV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV).

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.