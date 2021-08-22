Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Armata Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

ARMP opened at $3.80 on Friday. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a market cap of $94.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 795.84% and a negative return on equity of 90.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

