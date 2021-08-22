Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Organovo during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organovo during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Organovo by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Organovo during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Organovo by 78.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, S&P Equity Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Organovo in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

ONVO stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03. Organovo Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $23.92.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, Director Douglas Jay Cohen acquired 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

