Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 2,409 Shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of USD Partners worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 513,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 23,609 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USD Partners in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USD Partners in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USDP opened at $6.36 on Friday. USD Partners LP has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a market cap of $176.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.30.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. USD Partners had a return on equity of 315.89% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $33.52 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

