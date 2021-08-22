Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLZNY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Clariant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

CLZNY stock remained flat at $$21.63 during trading on Tuesday. Clariant has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.6534 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd.

About Clariant

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

