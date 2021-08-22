Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 1,617 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,695,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,885,000 after buying an additional 435,237 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,905,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,586,000 after purchasing an additional 782,971 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,640,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,226,000.

SLV opened at $21.35 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

