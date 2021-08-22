Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 283,153 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The Timken worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TKR. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

The Timken stock opened at $73.23 on Friday. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

