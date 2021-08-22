Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $641,101,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,731,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,236,000 after buying an additional 72,218 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,455,000 after buying an additional 79,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,241,000 after buying an additional 41,957 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,740,000 after buying an additional 16,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEIS. Susquehanna cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.78.

AEIS opened at $82.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.77. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

