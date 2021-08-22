Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $1.62 Million in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 179,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDS. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 150.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDS opened at $8.40 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $17.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

