Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 1,922 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,944,000 after acquiring an additional 93,666 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,736,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,401,000 after purchasing an additional 95,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of MBUU opened at $75.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $93.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.63.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.