Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 273 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth $82,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter worth $201,000. 69.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPK opened at $128.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.42. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $72.89 and a 12 month high of $132.43.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,427 shares of company stock worth $557,203 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPK. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

