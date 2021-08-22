Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Shares Gap Up to $4.30

Shares of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $4.52. Cloopen Group shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 2,905 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

