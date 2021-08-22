Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on COLL. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.17. 284,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,198. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $717.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,513,000 after buying an additional 3,048,319 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,359,000 after buying an additional 493,931 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 861,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 440,027 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 708,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 333,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $5,823,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.