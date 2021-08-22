Coloplast A/S’s (CLPBY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CLPBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 1,144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPBY opened at $17.55 on Thursday. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.