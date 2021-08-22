Comparing Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) & Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) and Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and Alerus Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alerus Financial $245.47 million 1.89 $44.67 million $2.52 10.73

Alerus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and Alerus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Alerus Financial 21.31% 16.52% 1.79%

Risk & Volatility

Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Alerus Financial pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ballston Spa Bancorp and Alerus Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Alerus Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Alerus Financial has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.31%. Given Alerus Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alerus Financial is more favorable than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of Alerus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Alerus Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alerus Financial beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank, which engages in personal and commercial banking. It provides banking, loan, investment, and management services. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products. The Retirement & Benefit Services segment consists of retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, HSA, and other benefit services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services to consumer and commercial clients, including financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust services, estate administration, and custody services. The Mortgage segment includes first and second mortgage loans through a centralized mortgage unit. The Corporate Administration segment covers indirect overhead allocations and income tax expense. The was company founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Folks, ND.

