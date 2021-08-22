Comparing Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) and Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) and Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pretium Resources and Trevali Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources -3.17% 17.00% 10.87% Trevali Mining -17.00% 5.18% 2.12%

This table compares Pretium Resources and Trevali Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources $617.59 million 2.89 -$38.44 million $0.95 10.01 Trevali Mining $212.88 million 0.50 -$239.33 million N/A N/A

Pretium Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Trevali Mining.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pretium Resources and Trevali Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources 0 2 4 0 2.67 Trevali Mining 1 5 0 0 1.83

Pretium Resources currently has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 60.36%. Trevali Mining has a consensus price target of $0.22, suggesting a potential upside of 62.91%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than Pretium Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.1% of Pretium Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pretium Resources beats Trevali Mining on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada, as well as holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada; and Gergarub Project situated in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. Trevali Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

