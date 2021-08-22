Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Lessened by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

NYSE:ED opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.69.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.