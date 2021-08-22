ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CEO Sells $560,291.64 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 80,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $560,291.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,967 shares in the company, valued at $560,291.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 83,694 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $754,082.94.

On Thursday, June 17th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 76,748 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $855,740.20.

WISH opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $32.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in ContextLogic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WISH. William Blair lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.