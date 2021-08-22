Contrasting Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) & Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) and Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Monro alerts:

This table compares Monro and Mister Car Wash’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monro $1.13 billion 1.65 $34.32 million $1.14 48.75 Mister Car Wash N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Monro has higher revenue and earnings than Mister Car Wash.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Monro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Mister Car Wash shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Monro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Monro and Mister Car Wash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monro 3.85% 7.02% 2.84% Mister Car Wash N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Monro and Mister Car Wash, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monro 0 2 0 0 2.00 Mister Car Wash 0 5 3 0 2.38

Monro presently has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.55%. Mister Car Wash has a consensus price target of $23.63, indicating a potential upside of 20.23%. Given Mister Car Wash’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mister Car Wash is more favorable than Monro.

Summary

Monro beats Mister Car Wash on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monro

Monro, Inc. engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers, Car-X Tire & Auto, Tire Warehouse Tires for Less, Ken Towery’s Tire & Auto Care, Tire Barn Warehouse, and Free Service Tire & Auto Centers. The company was founded by Charles J. August in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc. provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc. in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.