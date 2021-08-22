Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cornerstone Building Brands.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other news, CEO James S. Metcalf acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,848,411.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 124.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 19,105 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 645.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 989,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 856,964 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 128,016.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 127.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNR opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Cornerstone Building Brands has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $19.73.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.