Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,509,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 637,002 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $102,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,714,000 after acquiring an additional 101,734 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $525,810,000 after acquiring an additional 574,661 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 26.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,302,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,204,000 after acquiring an additional 912,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Corning by 27.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,770,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,974,000 after purchasing an additional 815,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.68. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,186 shares of company stock valued at $7,723,886. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.