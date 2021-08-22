Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.44 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.25 and the highest is $3.61. Costco Wholesale posted earnings per share of $3.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $10.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Costco Wholesale.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.73 on Tuesday, reaching $458.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $202.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $460.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 168,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $66,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $358,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.