Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,513 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 19,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

COST traded up $4.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $458.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,911,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,937. The company has a market cap of $202.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $416.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $460.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

