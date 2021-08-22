COVA One Day Volume Reaches $23,159.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One COVA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, COVA has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. COVA has a market cap of $883,920.72 and $23,159.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00056220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.01 or 0.00806338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00047381 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002118 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

