Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Bought by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,473 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,754 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.16% of Credicorp worth $15,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 9.5% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 87,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 20.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,490,000 after acquiring an additional 91,844 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 98.3% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,854,000 after acquiring an additional 899,968 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 27.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. downgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Shares of Credicorp stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.45. The stock had a trading volume of 457,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.51.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

