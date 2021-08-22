Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) to Hold

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.30 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CAHPF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.15.

CAHPF stock remained flat at $$2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. 550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,709. Evolution Mining has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

