Critical Survey: GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) versus Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GoHealth and Waterdrop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoHealth $877.35 million 1.67 -$44.27 million $2.51 1.82 Waterdrop $464.05 million 30.66 -$101.74 million N/A N/A

GoHealth has higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GoHealth and Waterdrop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoHealth 0 3 4 0 2.57 Waterdrop 0 0 4 0 3.00

GoHealth presently has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 235.52%. Waterdrop has a consensus price target of $11.43, indicating a potential upside of 216.71%. Given GoHealth’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GoHealth is more favorable than Waterdrop.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.7% of GoHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Waterdrop shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of GoHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GoHealth and Waterdrop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoHealth -3.42% 13.28% 8.74% Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GoHealth beats Waterdrop on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. Its products include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare Special Needs Plans; and IFP, dental plans, vision plans, and other ancillary plans to individuals. The company sells its products through carrier and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. GoHealth, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

