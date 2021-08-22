Critical Survey: Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) versus United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) and United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Trean Insurance Group and United Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trean Insurance Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 United Insurance 1 1 0 0 1.50

Trean Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.21%. United Insurance has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 64.91%. Given United Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Insurance is more favorable than Trean Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and United Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trean Insurance Group 35.54% 8.33% 2.49% United Insurance -19.36% -45.54% -6.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and United Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 2.51 $90.77 million $0.74 13.41 United Insurance $846.66 million 0.19 -$96.45 million ($2.89) -1.31

Trean Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Insurance. United Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trean Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of United Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.4% of United Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats United Insurance on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

