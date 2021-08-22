Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $14,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.05. 1,558,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,524. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.61. The company has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.