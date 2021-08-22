Crowns Market Cap Achieves $18.19 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for $9.39 or 0.00019231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crowns has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Crowns has a market cap of $18.19 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,937,929 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

