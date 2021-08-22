CryptEx (CRX) Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last Week

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $1,668.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for about $16.86 or 0.00033614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,262.03 or 1.00202501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00044513 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00072376 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001028 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00009645 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000532 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.