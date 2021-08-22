CryptoBlades (SKILL) Achieves Market Cap of $33.44 Million

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $33.44 million and $5.55 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for $39.90 or 0.00081325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00056792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00132659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00157585 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,175.37 or 1.00223687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.02 or 0.00931453 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.90 or 0.06617459 BTC.

About CryptoBlades

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 837,932 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

