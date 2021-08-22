Cryptonite (XCN) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Cryptonite has a market capitalization of $353,780.61 and $6.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,954.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,277.31 or 0.06560569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $679.35 or 0.01359940 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.45 or 0.00375249 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.79 or 0.00135699 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.55 or 0.00623666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.69 or 0.00335684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.38 or 0.00327052 BTC.

Cryptonite Coin Profile

Cryptonite (XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

